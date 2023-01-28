Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. John H. “Jack” Whittaker, DDS, 87, of Williamsport passed away at home unexpectedly on January 23, 2023.

He was born in Williamsport on July 19, 1935, the son of the late Dr. John E. and Charlotte (Hoy) Whittaker.

A graduate of Lycoming College and The University of Pittsburgh Dental School, he worked in private practice as a dentist in the area for 33 years until his retirement in 1996. During college, Jack served in the U.S. Army from 1955 - 1957. He was a member of F&AM Dietrick Lamade Lodge #755, and a 32nd degree member of the Williamsport Scottish Rite Consistory. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, an avid Pittsburgh Panthers fan, golfer, and hunter.

Jack and his wife, the former Charleen Decker, would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on February 13, 2023.

In addition to his wife Charleen, Jack is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Leidinger and Stacie (Christopher) Kenney; four grandchildren Mallory and Claire Leidinger, Riley and Sean Kenney; and a sister Jessica Johnston.

There will be a private service at the convenience of the family with burial at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements.

