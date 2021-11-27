Williamsport -- Herbert A. Ecker, Jr., MD DMD, was born December 19, 1947 in Philadelphia. He was the son of Dr. Herbert A. Ecker, Sr. and Lucille T. Ecker. He is survived by his wife Denise B. Ecker, five children; Ashley M. Ecker, Christopher M. Ecker (Emily) and Sean K. Ecker, three brothers, one sister and grandchildren; Paisley and Eleanor.

He earned a B.S. Degree at Muhlenberg College in Allentown in 1970. He attended Jefferson Medical College from 1970 to 1976, with dental school at the University of Pennsylvania from 1972 – 1974. His General Surgery residency was served at Poly Clinic Medical Center in Harrisburg 1976 – 1980. A Plastic Surgery residency followed at Hershey Medical Center 1980 – 1982. He won first prize in the American College of Surgeons Residents competition (Central PA Chapter) in 1981 and second prize in 1982. He attained board certification in Plastic Surgery in 1984. Herb joined his father’s Plastic and Reconstructive practice on West Fourth Street in 1982.

He continued his father’s Williamsport Cleft Palate Clinic and then started the Williamsport Hand Center. In 2007, he designed, built and moved his practice to Washington Blvd., having the first independent surgery center in the city. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery, American Association of Hand Surgeons, American Society of Maxillofacial Surgery, Fellow of American College of Surgeons, Ivy Society, American Cleft Palate Association, PA Dental Association, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, American Medical Association, Pennsylvania Medical Society and Lycoming County Medical Society.

Herb dedicated almost 50 years to our community with his medical expertise, time, energy and compassion. Many have received the benefit of his brilliant mind, medical skills and healing hands from medical issues, injuries and much more.

Herb had a natural gift of healing and always loved, enjoyed and was willing to share his medical knowledge with anyone with a need or question with great pleasure. He never stopped learning and to his family and friends, his word was gospel. Herb was a voracious reader and was our family and friends' traveling expert.

We honor and respect the husband, father, grandfather and friend that he was.

His cheerful countenance, happy smile and laugh would put a smile on anyone’s face. He will be missed by all and especially his close family and friends. The world is a better place because he was here.

Rest well my darling husband. I love you and miss you beyond words.

