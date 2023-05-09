Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Gene Dale Sprechini, 70, of Williamsport was received by his Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023 with his loving wife by his side at UPMC Williamsport. He was the loving husband of Stacie (Greene) Sprechini, whom he would have celebrated 10 wonderful years of marriage with on May 18.

Born May 6, 1952 in Camden, N.J., he was a son of the late Geno and Carmella (Tavani) Sprechini. He graduated from Wyoming West High School in June of 1970. He worked his way through high school and undergraduate college, doing curbside service at Kearney’s Restaurant. He graduated from Wilkes College in May of 1974 with a B.S. in Mathematics. Gene continued his education at State University of New York Binghamton, where he graduated in January of 1981 with a Doctorate in Statistics.

His first post graduate job was a temporary visiting position at the University of Kentucky in August of 1980 while finishing his dissertation until May 1981. He moved on to a Tenured position in August of 1981 in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at Lycoming College, where he started his lifelong career doing what he loved: teaching! He was a member of the American Statistical Society, and enjoyed doing many things with the Math Club at Lycoming College: bowling, game nights, September picnics, and volleyball.

He was dedicated to serving the Lord and was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church in Williamsport. He served as an Interim Pastor there since 2022. He loved to spend time with his beloved dog, Lily, whether it was taking her for walks or car rides. He also was a great step-fur dad to Pransir (his wife’s dog), who lived with them for many years before he passed away. The love, patience, and kindness he showed his animals will never be forgotten.

Gene is also survived by his two brothers, Glenn Sprechini of Forty Fort, Pa., and Jeff Sprechini (Beth) of Syracuse, N.Y.; two sisters, Sharon Trozzi (Ralph) of Vestal, N.Y., and Molly Hinkin (Wayne) of Plains. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory one niece, Christianna (Matt), and three nephews, Matthew, Nick, and Chris.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

Funeral services to honor the life of Gene will be held on Thursday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at the Christian Apostolic Church of Williamsport, 945 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with visitation prior at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Christian Apostolic Church of Williamsport.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Gene’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

