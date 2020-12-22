Jersey Shore -- Dr. Donald H. Greene, 88, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Dolphin View Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg.

Born January 20, 1932 in Jersey Shore, he was the son to the late Donald F. Greene and the former Anna M. Bierly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Lois Jakubowski and a brother, Russell Greene.

Don honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He was graduate of the Jersey Shore High School, a 1953 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, and a graduate of the Temple School of Medicine. He practiced for many years as an Orthopedic Surgeon. Don enjoyed playing poker with his friends, fishing with his family and friends on Kettle Creek and Penns Creek, and also enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia A. Brown, with whom he was united in marriage on November 3, 2006; three sons, Bradford H. (Katie) Greene of West Palm Beach, Fla., Clifton B. Greene of Jacksonville, Fla., and Christopher C. (Cindy) Greene of San Francisco, Calif.; 2 grandchildren, Brandon and Harrison Greene; and two nephews, Thomas and Timothy Greene, of Jersey Shore.

The private service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23

He will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

