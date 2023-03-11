Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Donald H. Eister, 102, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at The Williamsport Home. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Phyliss (Ruhl) Eister.

Born on Jan. 7, 1921 in Sunbury, he was a son of the late W. Howard, M.D., and Amelia (Kublic) Eister.

Don was a graduate of Sunbury High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University and his M.D. degree from Jefferson Medical College in 1945.

He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army as a Captain and Physician. Following a two year residency in pediatrics, he opened a private practice in Sunbury, and was also on staff at the Selinsgrove State School.

After retiring at age 65, he and his wife, Phyliss, moved to Lakeland, Fla. for 18 years. He canoed 100 miles down the Everglades three times, the last time at 78 years old.

Don enjoyed the study of birds and wildflowers, and created the bluebird trail at The Williamsport Home Apartments, where he lived after returning to Pa. He also enjoyed researching his family origins and recording family history.

A faithful believer in Jesus Christ, he loved to study the Bible, verse by verse, and completed the scriptures five times over the last 17 years.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis Eister, of Ogden, Utah, and Ronald Eister, M.D. and his wife, Cynde, of Williamsport; two daughters, Lauren (Sister Nechama) Eister, of Curitiba, Brazil, and Jill Kiger and her husband, Terry, of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A beloved father and grandfather, he will be sorely missed, especially the daily chats.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

A private life celebration will be held at the convenience of the family in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please remember Don when you see a bluebird or a wildflower.

The family is immensely grateful to the staff at The Williamsport Home Apartments, Skilled Nursing Home, Dr. Bresticker, and especially his long-time caregiver, Trudy.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made on Donald’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

