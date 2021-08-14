Montoursville -- Dr. Donald B. Bergerstock, 82, of Montoursville passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home.

Surviving is his wife of 12 years, Jane (Hall) Reed Bergerstock.

Born March 7, 1939, in Montgomery, he was a son of the late Harold D. and Velma (Rupert) Bergerstock.

Don received a bachelor of science degree in business from Bloomsburg University, a master of science degree in education from Bucknell University and his doctorate degree in higher education from the Pennsylvania State University. He taught at the Williamsport Area High School, Williamsport Technical Institute, Williamsport Area Community College and the Williamsport Pennsylvania College of Technology. Don was also the main contributor in starting the Northern campus of Pennsylvania College of Technology, Wellsboro where he also taught for a brief time. He also taught at Kennedy-Western University in Thousand Oaks, Calif. as an Adjunct Professor. Don later retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology as professor and dean of the College of Business and Computer Technologies. During his teaching career Don had served on several Middle States Association Accrediting Teams, evaluating their college programs as to their excellence and for approval for re-accreditation.

Don was coroneted with the 33rd Degree in Freemasonry at Pittsburgh in 2000. He was past Master of Dietrick Lamade Lodge #755 in 2010, past Monarch of Zafar Grotto in 1980, past president of the Empire State Grotto Association in 1990 and member of the board of trustees at the Rafaz Club. He was also the past Most Wise Master in 1998, past commander-in-chief from 2006-2008, and member of board of trustees from 1998-2011 at the Scottish Rite Valley of Williamsport A.A.S.R. Don was also a member of the Irem Temple Shrine, Adonirain Council #26 Royal and Select Masons, Warrior Run Royal Arch Chapter #246, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Susquehanna Forest #199, Susquehanna Council #244, Allied Masonic Degrees, Baldwin II Commandery No. 22, Red Cross of Constantine and Northeastern York Rite College #102.

In addition to his Masonic affiliations, Don was a member of the Wheel Inn, Young Men’s Republican Club, Traveler’s Protective Association, Gold Wing Road Rider’s Association, Bob Louge’s Billtown Riders, Masonic Motorcycle Club International and was an active member at Clinton Baptist Church.

In his free time, Don enjoyed motorcycle riding and snowmobiling.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are sons Timothy L. Bergerstock (Kandace), David D. Bergerstock (MaryBeth) and Mark A. Reed; a daughter, Judith Reed; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Marc (Caroline), Brett, Kara, Joseph, Mattie, Jonathan and Katelyn and a great-grandson, Carson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Carole M. (Sterno) Bergerstock, a grandson, Michael and a brother, Doyle Bergerstock.

A funeral service to honor the life of Don will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s name to the Williamsport Scottish Rite 348 Market St, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Clinton Baptist Church 60 Warren St, Montgomery, PA 17752.

