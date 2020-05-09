Salladasburg -- Doyle E. Hillyard, 68, of Salladasburg passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 7, 1951 in Jersey Shore, a son of Harold and Edith (Decker) Hillyard.

Doyle was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and a U.S. Army Airborne Veteran of Vietnam. He was employed for nearly 30 years with PMF Industries of Williamsport, West Company and he retired from Textron where he was a machinist for 15 years.

Doyle was a specialist forest firefighter, traveling to Idaho and California when dispatched. He was a lifelong blood donor, having given several gallons over the years. He was a former member of the Board of Directors at the Jersey Shore YMCA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and breakfast with the boys, playing guitar and supporting the sports events of his family; he especially enjoyed watching his granddaughters play - they were the light of Doyle's life. He was also a member of the former Bear Trap Hunting Lodge.

Doyle's survivors include his wife, the former Debra Jean Moltz, who he married June 26, 1976; his son, Travis E. Hillyard, of Avis; his daughter, Tiffany Jo Schall (Michael D.), of Salladasburg; Doyle is also survived by three granddaughters, Cailyn, Kylie and Sadie; two brothers, Donald and Dale, of Salladasburg, three sisters, Debbie Beck, of Linden, Della Mae Carothers and Dian Hillyard, of Williamsport. His best fur buddy, Shiloh, also survives Doyle; he is going to miss him very much.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Dean, David and Danny and three sisters, Doris, Delores and Donna Kay.

In keeping with Doyle's wishes, a public visitation will be held on Tuesday afternoon, May 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Tributes of Life Crematory, 1000 Hill Alley, Jersey Shore. The public will be allowed in to see the family 25 guests per turn. Due to present circumstances, please remember to bring your masks with you.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project by going to www.woundedwarriorproject.org to complete the online donation form.

To leave your fondest memories or condolences to Doyle's family please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.