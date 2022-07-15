Montoursville — Douglas N. “Doug” Walker, 75, of Upper Fairfield Twp., Montoursville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home.

Born January 29, 1947 in Largo, Florida, he was the son of the late Pete and Wilma (Dalton) Walker. On June 30, 1979, he married the former Judy E. Heiser and together they celebrated 43 years of marriage.

Doug was a graduate of Largo High School in Florida. He served honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard. He enjoyed nature, working in the woods, and hunting. Doug also enjoyed being with his puppy, Sierra.

In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by his two daughters: Louise (Randy) Sawyer, of Brooksville, Florida and Erin (Theresa) Walker, of Montoursville; three grandchildren: Patrick, Christopher, and Kaiteynn; and one brother: Arnold Walker, of Montoursville.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Estep.

A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com

