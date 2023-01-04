Williamsport, Pa. — Douglas M. Sherry, 57, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on December 29, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Laura M. Dickinson.

Born January 21, 1965 in New York City, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Margaret (Singer) Sherry.

After graduating high school in Ithaca, N.Y., Doug proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Doug went on to complete his undergraduate degree from SUNY Albany, attained his master’s degree from University of Wisconsin, Madison, and earned his Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of Maryland, College Park. Doug worked as a professor in the social sciences department at both the Pennsylvania College of Technology and Empire State Online, a part of SUNY.

Doug was an avid music lover and musician. As a talented guitarist and bassist, he could often be found performing in venues around Williamsport and was a regular at the jazz workshop at the Bullfrog Brewery. He also enjoyed going to concerts, especially the Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers Band. Doug was a history enthusiast, enjoyed trains, loved to read, and was a firm believer in social awareness. Doug delighted in the pursuit of scholarship and presented at conferences and published articles. He was exceptionally well-travelled, having visited a total of 47 states, Europe, and even taught in Saudi Arabia for a year. Doug was a member of New Covenant United Church of Christ. Above all else, Doug was a devoted husband and father.

In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by his daughter, Maggie R. Dickinson-Sherry; brother, John Sherry II (Rebecca Thomas) of Harrisonburg, Virginia; sister, Suzanne Sherry Lee of Nashville, Tennessee, and his nieces and nephews, Amelia, Annabel, Griffin, June, Custis, Madeline, Jake, Leo, Winston, and Jennifer.

A memorial service to honor Doug’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doug’s name to New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701, or to The Uptown Music Collective, P.O. Box 1224, Williamsport, PA 17703.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Doug’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

