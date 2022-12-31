obit candles new size 7.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. — Douglas M. Sherry, 57, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on December 29, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

