South Williamsport -- Douglas M. Lechler, 59, of South Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 21 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 28 years, Karen (Miller) Lechler.

Born March 3, 1961 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Walter R. III and Margaret (Nevius) Lechler.

Doug was employed by the City of Williamsport, River Valley Transit as a diesel mechanic for 31 years. He was a skilled mechanic who could turn wrenches with the best of the best. His mechanical knowledge and diesel skills were truly impressive.

Doug was a quiet, laid back man but certainly could share a few choice words when the time called for it. His old school ways made him willing and able to lend a hand to whoever needed help fixing something. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and making his own fishing rods.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Mara Mundrick (RJ) of Montoursville, Benjamin Lechler of South Williamsport; two grandchildren Blake and McKenna Mundrick; two brothers, Terry Lechler of Williamsport and Edward Lechler of Texas; a sister Patricia Shirey (Glenn) of State College; father-in-law Melvin Miller of Williamsport; sister-in-law, Candace Reese and Tara Miller; brother-in-laws and their families, William, Marc and Eric Miller; several nieces, nephews dear friends and his beloved Yellow Lab Gunner.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother; Richard Mason, a sister, Janice Lechler; and a brother–in-law Craig Miller, Sr.

A public viewing will be held 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday, December 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face covering and remain in your car upon arrival for the viewing until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering.

A private graveside service to honor the life of Doug will be held in Montoursville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Doug’s name may be made to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made under Doug’s memorial page where the graveside service recording and video tribute will also be posted for viewing following services at www.SandersMortuary.com.