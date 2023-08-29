Westfield, Pa. — Douglas K. Robbins, 92, of Westfield, Pa. died Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Born April 16, 1931 in Corning, N.Y., he was the son of Clair and Eva Swan Robbins.

On November 24, 1967 in Harrison Valley, he married the former Kathryn E. White, who survives.

A Korean War Veteran, he served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1952 – 56. He was employed by Eberle Tannery and Westfield Tanning Company.

Doug loved to hunt and fish.

Surviving besides his wife, Kathy, are: three sons, Merlin Robbins of Olean, N.Y., Earl (Bettie) Robbins of Westfield, and Douglas Robbins, Jr. of Knoxville; 11 grandchildren, Kevin (Amanda) Robbins, Lisa Robbins, Kaitlyn (Tim) Seeley, Bryanna (Travis) Boom, Earl Robbins, Faith Robbins, Greg (Erin) Taft, Grant Robbins, Eva (Cody) Monroe, Miche Robbins, and Tanner Robbins; seven great-grandchildren; his step-mother, Mary Robbins of Harrison Valley; a half-brother, Frank Robbins of Harrison Valley; step-sister, Diane Pickering of North Fork; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Clair Robbins, Jr.

Friends may call at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 2 – 4 p.m., with a Memorial Service following at 4 p.m. Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Private Crematory.

Memorials may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at www.arborday.org.

