Williamsport -- Douglas Allen Klopp, 71, of Williamsport passed away on February 5, 2022 at UMPC Hospital in Williamsport, surrounded by his loved ones. The cause of death was complications from COVID infection.

Born April 8, 1950 in Williamsport, Douglas was the son of Lloyd B. Klopp, Jr. and Betty L. Klopp (Frye). He was a generous, loving, wonderfully devoted husband to Clemma Ann Klopp for the past 37 years. He was the proud father of Douglas Allen Klopp II, (Kristine), David William Klopp (Jackie), Dawnielle Marie Phil (John), and Joel Paul Quinn.

He will be remembered by his grandchildren Alyssa, Benjamin, Emma, Madison, Hayden, Ava, Tara, Austin, MayEve and Arthur as a compassionate, caring, and affectionate Pappy. Douglas was also great-grandfather of Seth, Juliet, Kyon, Jaxin, and Amara.

Doug was a supportive and protective brother to Tami S. Klopp Balas (Vince), Lori A. Erb (Dave). He was preceded in death by his brothers Edward E. Klopp (Gladys), Richard L. Klopp and sister Lois A. Klopp.

As a friend he will be fondly remembered by many as a fishing buddy and outdoorsman, a lover of the woods and Earth. He enjoyed the simple good times a friend and a fishing hole would provide.

As a neighbor said, “Doug is everywhere on this mountain and shared his caring heart.” He supported his neighbors and was willing to help and push himself no matter how big or small the task. There was no rest for his kindness and he will be deeply missed.

Douglas Allen Klopp was a dedicated milk hauler for 43 years. This image portrays Douglas’s selflessness. As his milk tanker turns a corner, rumbling down a dirt farmer’s road his cab filled with treats, the children come running for candy he brings, horses galloping for the apples he shares, dogs barking for the bones he has and barn cats hollering for the food and ointment he carries to soothe their eyes.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. in Williamsport on May 21 at 11a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life on his mountain.

