Williamsport — Doug Doherty, 83, passed away on August 27 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Bridgeton, N.J., Doug and his brothers grew up helping their parents Doc and Kay with their veterinary practice. Doug attended Canterbury School in Connecticut, Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Georgetown University in 1963 with a BA in Economics.

He started his career on a traditional path as a banker at Girard Trust, yet soon thereafter rejected that well-trodden path and followed his entrepreneurial, independent spirit that would guide the next 50 years of his career. Doug’s next job was managing Caribbean Bank and Trust in South Caicos, Turks & Caicos Islands, BWI. He also became a partner in Atlantic Gold, a lobster fishing business in South Caicos.

From testing out a career flying crop-dusting planes in South Jersey to getting his commercial pilot license at Burnside-Ott Aviation Center in Ft. Lauderdale, flying and aviation would continue to be a passion throughout his life. He managed Turks & Caicos Airways in South Caicos and shared incredible stories about flying cargo and navigating characters throughout that period.

He met Frani, his wife of 48 years, in the islands and together they moved to Southampton, N.Y., to start a life state-side. He became a licensed real-estate broker and then moved with Frani and their two daughters to Pa. to become a licensed McDonald’s franchisee at the newly built Lycoming Mall. Together he and Frani built a business and cultivated a community over the next five decades.

His leadership roles spanned both public and private spheres: he employed and mentored thousands of team members in his restaurants over the years; he served on the board of Autotrakk and on the investment committee for Susquehanna Health. He was a founding board member and president emeritus of the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Pa., and served on the board of the Susquehanna Health Foundation for 26 years. He also served on the boards of Hope Enterprises and his condo association in Florida.

Ever the gentleman, he valued hard work, accountability, taking pride in details, and always encouraged others to achieve their highest potential. No one escaped his attention, from elected officials to new hires on the McDonald’s team. He had a unique knack of being able to push and support a person at the same time.

Doug was quick-witted, curious, and always eager to hear someone’s story and celebrate their accomplishments, particularly those who had overcome enormous odds. He too worked through tremendous challenges, both in health and business, in a dogged, persistent, and uncompromising style. He was present - everywhere you ever needed him to be. Doug was fiercely loyal to his friends, family, and country.

He loved his wife deeply and took enormous pride in their two daughters - “the joys of his life.” Ever eager to be with his family, the best feeling in the world was to be greeted by his big wave and the sparkle in his eyes. He will continue to watch over his wife of 48 years, Frani; their two daughters, Samantha and Megan; his son-in-law, Andrew; his three adoring grandchildren; and his surrounding circles of nieces, nephews, family, and close friends that he and Frani have treasured over the years.

Doug’s family invites the community and his McFamily to gather for a benefit breakfast on Tuesday, September 6, from 8 - 10 a.m. at McDonald’s on Third St. to honor his life and support the Ronald McDonald House. Proceeds from all McDonald’s breakfast sales that morning across Williamsport will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. His memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Friday, September 16, at 11 a.m.

Donations in his honor may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, PO Box 300, Danville, PA 17821 or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) North Central Pennsylvania, PO Box 412, Montoursville, PA 17754.

