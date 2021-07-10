Williamsport -- Dorothy Y. van Valkenburg, 85, of Williamsport died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021 at home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Walter van Valkenburg in 2004.

Born April 7, 1936 in Covington, she was a daughter of the late Gilmore J. and Elizabeth H. (Roupp) Wein.

Dorothy was a 1954 graduate of Williamsport High School. She later graduated from the school of nursing and worked as a registered nurse for many years. Dorothy spent four years as a missionary in Brazil with the former New Tribes Mission. She also worked in home healthcare and hospice. For several years, she was a reading teacher at Faith Tabernacle Christian Academy.

Dorothy was a member of Community Baptist Church. She had a kind, caring, compassionate nature and enjoyed being a caregiver. Dorothy was often found babysitting, providing care for children with special needs and was very involved with her church. She enjoyed knitting, spending time with her family and being a “Gram” to her granddaughter.

Surviving are two children, Daniel G. van Valkenburg (Helen Hall) and Elisabeth J. van Valkenburg all of Williamsport; a granddaughter, Heather van Valkenburg; sister-in-law, Shirley Wein of Montoursville and two nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger A. Wein.

A funeral service to honor the life of Dorothy will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Community Baptist Church, 1853 State Route 87, Montoursville. Burial will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at church.

Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to Community Baptist Church, , 1853 State Route 87, Montoursville, PA 17754.

