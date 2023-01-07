Williamsport, Pa. — Dorothy Wilt, 85, of Williamsport passed away at Rose View Center on Jan. 4, 2023.

She was born in Lock Haven on Jan. 20, 1937, a daughter to the late Thomas and Isabel (Bickel) Wilt.

Dorothy attended Penn State after high school, and worked as a case worker for Clinton County Children & Youth Services before retiring as a corrections officer at SCI Muncy, where she was employed for 11 years. Her favorite hobby was shopping. She also enjoyed fishing and the great outdoors.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Frank) Long-Johnson of South Williamsport; son Douglas Long of Wapwallopen; sister Sandra Decker of Williamsport, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Wilt, Jr. and a niece, Joy Grimes.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

