Lock Haven -- Dorothy W. (Tommy) McGhee, 97, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

She was born in Jersey Shore on October 6, 1924 to William and Irean Brownlee Watson.

Dorothy was united in marriage on July 17, 1948 to Brooke B. McGhee who had been her high school sweetheart; he preceded her in death on October 26, 2017. She was a graduate of Lock Haven High School in 1942 and Penn State University. She retired from Lock Haven High School where she taught health and Phys Ed. She was a member of the Lock Haven Elks Club and the Clinton Country Club where she had been an active tennis player and golfer. She had been a lifetime member of the Lock Haven Church of Christ.

Survivors include her sons Jeffrey (Deborah) McGhee and Thomas McGhee also surviving are five grandchildren, Kimberly and Kristin McGhee. Jonathan McGhee, Mathew McGhee Christine McGhee Francis and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister Marjorie Florey and a grandson Bradley McGhee who passed December 19, 1995

Funeral services for Dorothy McGhee will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA 17745. Officiating will be Pastor Matt Kinley of the Lock Haven First Church of Christ. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Highland Cemetery.

