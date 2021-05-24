Williamsport -- Dorothy Piccione passed away peacefully on May 8 at the Williamsport Home.

Born in Strood, England, she was employed in such places as a florist, tea shop, and chicken factory before coming to America where she worked as a professional chef which included opportunities to cook for Woody Allen and the Kennedys among others. After continuing her education, she was employed as an administrative assistant to the CEO of J, Klagsbrun incorporated, a diamond manufacturing company.

She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed crocheting as well as painting. She was also an avid piano player - and was quite good at it. She enjoyed traveling whenever she was able.

She was always willing to help out or lend a hand whenever she was able. Many years ago she made arrangements to donate her body to science so she could give one last gift to everyone.

Surviving are two daughters: Karen (Waide) of Genesee and Jennifer of Valley Stream, New York; a sister, Evelyn; a brother, David; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as a brother, Peter, and a sister, Marion.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of their choice or consider becoming an organ donor

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.