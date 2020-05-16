Williamsport -- Dorothy M. Bingaman, 104, passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, at The Williamsport Home, two days shy of her 105th birthday, with her granddaughter by her side and her son with her via FaceTime due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Dottie had lived at The Williamsport Home for the last 13 years.

A longtime resident of Loyalsock Township, Dorothy was born in Muncy on April 30, 1915, daughter of Roscoe Lynn and Susan A (Gross) Buck.

She married Lewis R. Bingaman in 1937 and had two children, Linda L. and Timothy J. Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church where she served on the Council and Women’s Union. She also volunteered in her community by delivering for Meals on Wheels for 39 years and worked with various other charitable organizations. Dottie loved gardening, yoga and never missed watching a Penn State football game.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Dr Timothy J. and Jeanne M. Bingaman, of Wantage, N.J.; grandchildren, Carter W. Phillips (Denise), Darren W. Phillips (Jennie), Jamie L. (Bingaman) Centrone (Frank), John Lewis Bingaman (Leila); as well as four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also survived by three loving nephews.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Lewis R. Bingaman; daughter, Linda L. (Bingaman) Phillips; brother, Richard Buck; and granddaughter, Melissa Bingaman.

In the near future a time and date for a Memorial Service to honor her life will be announced.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made to: Meals on Wheels, Office of Aging, 2138 Lincoln St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

