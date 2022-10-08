Turbotville — Dorothy M. “Dot” Strouse, 92, of Turbotville passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born March 20, 1930 in rural Turbotville, she was the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Dorothy Mae (Watson) McCollum. On August 5, 1950, she married John G. Strouse and they celebrated 61 years of marriage until his death on March 7, 2012.

She was a 1947 graduate of Turbotville High School and a 1967 graduate of Bloomsburg University. She was an elementary school teacher with the Warrior Run school district for 24 years until retiring on June 10, 1995. Earlier in life she had been employed in the admissions office of Geisinger Medical Center; in the personnel relations at Thompson Ramo Wooldridge; and as a tabulating operator at Jones and Laughlin Steel Corporation.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, antiquing, traveling, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed being an AFS host family to several international students and was a former member of the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society.

Surviving are two daughters: Marianne Yohn and her husband Michael of Turbotville and Kim Guthman and her husband David of Bel Air, Maryland; and two grandchildren: Rachel and Nathan Yohn; and her close extended family, Solange and Randy Reigel of Parker, Colorado.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents were three brothers: Eugene, Guy, and Wendell McCollum and a sister, Sandra Cupp.

Services and burial in Paradise Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the Warrior Run Education Foundation (WREF) C/O Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, 725 West Front St., Berwick, PA 18603.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.