Williamsport -- Dorothy M. "Dot" Springman, 74, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at ManorCare Health Services North.

Born Dec. 26, 1946 in Juniata County, she was a daughter of the late Glenn Kerstetter, Sr. and Thelma (Peck) Kerstetter.

Dot was a Christian and enjoyed attending church. She loved butterflies, walking around town, watching television and crossword puzzles. Most of all, Dot loved collecting Elvis memorabilia.

Surviving are a son, Kenneth W. Springman, Jr. (Julie) of Williamsport; daughter, Tina J. Springman of Williamsport; six grandchildren, Gabriella and Nathaniel Springman, Anthony, Brian and Samantha Manley and Tyler Springman; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn Kerstetter, Jr. and Ronnie Kerstetter; three sisters, Connie Lyons, Mary Schrawder (Ken) and Nancy Rhoades (Terry); sister-in-law, Debbie Kerstetter and a granddaughter by choice, Carmen Flanders.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Faith A. Springman and a brother, Calvin Kerstetter.

A graveside service to honor the life of Dot will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24 in Montoursville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dot’s name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22212 or at www.diabetes.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

