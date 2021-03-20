Watsontown -- Dorothy M. Diehl, 101, passed away peacefully Monday, March 15, 2021 at Watsontown Health and Rehab where she had been residing.

Born August 2, 1919 in Mahoning Twp., Montour County, she was the daughter of the late Harold A. and Georgia E. (Hendrickson) Harding. Her husband, Carl Eugene Diehl preceded her in death in August of 1964.

She was a 1938 graduate of John Harris High School and a 1939 graduate of Central Pa. Business College in Harrisburg.

She enjoyed watching Phillies baseball, word-search puzzles, and sharing family history and memories with her loved ones.

Surviving are two sons: Larry A. Diehl and his wife Mary of Watsontown and Dennis C. Diehl of LaFayette, Indiana; three grandchildren: Traci Thomson and her husband Keith of Standing Stone, Bradford County; Terri Fry and her husband Gary of Muncy; and Danielle Buchannan and her husband Ray of LaFayette, Indiana; three great-grandchildren: Kelly Fry, Chase and Nathan Thomson; and two great-great-grandchildren: Avery Shaffer and Tavien Taylor.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was a daughter-in-law, Donna Diehl.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at New Rosemont Cemetery, Espy with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.

