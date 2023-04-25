Williamsport, Pa. — Dorothy Louise Gordner Magent Kettler of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the age of 96.

Born on February 14, 1927 in Duboistown, Pa., she was the daughter of Mildred and Orville Gordner.

An always active, strong-willed, and hardworking individual, Dottie held numerous jobs during her life. They included working for the Pennsylvania Railroad, at Woolrich Woolen Mills, and 16 years at Sylvania Electric. Following these job experiences, she graduated from Empire Beauty School in Williamsport, Pa. and was a beautician for 30 years. She worked a number of those years at the Lycoming Hotel Beauty Salon, also in Williamsport.

In her 60s she began to golf and was proud of winning the Marion Stopper Golf Tournament at the White Deer Golf Course in Allenwood, Pa.

Dottie’s first husband, Andrew Magent, died in 1980. On September 10, 1994, she and Karl “Pat” Kettler were married. (They had met at the White Deer Golf Course.). In 2001, Dottie and Pat left Pennsylvania and moved to The Villages, Florida, where they quickly adapted to the Florida lifestyle. There they enjoyed golfing, dancing at the Town Square, playing cards, and the friendships of their neighbors. They also loved their Yorkie, Bridgett.

They were members of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Following Pat’s passing in 2013, Dottie remained in her much-loved Florida home. She continued to play cards and Rummikub with her friends, was active in Red Hats, and attended neighborhood luncheons with the Ivy Stone ladies. After Bridgett passed and Dottie missed her companionship, she adopted a shih tzu named Candi.

Dottie is survived by her son, Lewis Magent (Myla) of Lock Haven, Pa. and her grandsons Michael Magent (Yesim) of Allentown, Pa. and Chris (April) of Port Matilda, Pa. She is also survived by stepdaughters Yvonne (David) Hamm of Montoursville, Pa. and Patty (Rick) Bruner of Winston Salem, N.C. She is additionally survived by four step grandchildren, Brenda, Brent, Jason, and Tina.

In addition, her survivors are her sisters, Ethel Peters, Evelyn Baker, and Delores Spink, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bruce Gordner, and sister, Shirley Burkholder.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, The Villages on Thursday, April 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Father Michael McCormick will officiate at a graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport, Pa. where Dottie will be laid to rest beside Pat.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida. Memories and condolences may be shared on Dorothy's memorial page on Crouse Funeral Home's website.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Kettler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.