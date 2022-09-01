South Williamsport — Dorothy L. (Wright) Ott, also known as Mama Ott, 88, of South Williamsport passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

She was married on December 24, 1965 to the late Joseph E. Ott, who died in 1987. They were married for 22 years at the time of his death.

Dorothy was born on March 9, 1934 in Hughesville and was the daughter of the late Helen M. (Starr). She worked at Weldons Manufacturing, S.S. Kresge, In Home Care, and Minotti Pizza. Her main career was a dedicated homemaker who loved her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by five daughters; Debra Singagliese of Williamsport, Mary Heim (James) of Williamsport, Rose Williamson (Marty) of Williamsport, Sue Villella of S. Williamsport and Brenda D’Ottavio (Bobby) of S. Williamsport, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one brother; Charles Rupert (Noreen) of Virginia. In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by her step-father; Raymond Rupert, daughter; Alice Pepperman, son; Robert James Collins, grandson; Louis Villella, granddaughter; Ashley Dawn Haight, two brothers; Lewis Rupert and Howard Wright, and sister; Mary Meixel.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

A special thanks to Amy, Keisha, Mark Beard, and home health aides at UPMC Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

