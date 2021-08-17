Muncy -- Dorothy L. Hoagland, 80, of Muncy died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home.

She was born March 15, 1941 in Muncy, a daughter of the late Edward F. and Rachael W. (Robbins) Vermeulen. On September 7, 1957 she married Walter E. Hoagland, who preceded her in death on August 3, 2004. Together they celebrated 46 years of marriage.

Dorothy retired from Sears, where she worked as a phone operator.

She was a member of St. Mark’s Church, Lairdsville and a former member of the Keystone Hook and Ladder Women’s Auxiliary.

Dorothy enjoyed listening to music and going to Little League games while her husband was coaching.

Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are four children, Rose Beadle, of Berwick, Crystal Bernstein, of Muncy, Vickie Conner and her husband, Mike, of Hughesville and Richard Hoagland and his wife, Deborah, of Sunbury; two sisters, Fran Vermeulen, of Pennsdale and Linda Vermeulen-Jenks and her husband, Steve Jenks, of Cameron, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Nancy Vermeulen, of Montgomery; brother-in-law, Paul Shaner, of Hughesville, six grandchildren, Corey, Hunter and Dalton Hoagland, Nikole Beadle, Ryan Bernstein and Michael Conner; and two great-grandchildren, Selena and Jacob Hoagland.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James Vermeulen; sister, Carroll Shaner and son-in-law, Keith Beadle.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, August 19 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at noon with her pastor, the Rev. David L. Harman, officiating.

Entombment will follow in the Wildwood Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either St Mark’s Church, 6456 State Route 118 Lairdsville, PA 17742 or to the American Heart Association, online at www.heart.org or mailed to 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451

