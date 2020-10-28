Williamsport -- Dorothy L. Engel, 98, born September 6, 1922, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She passed peacefully into heaven in the loving presence of her family. She is survived by her daughter JoAnn and husband Maurice PapLaRin, a son Thomas and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and worked as a skilled seamstress at Weldon’s and later worked for the Williamsport Area School District.

Dorothy had a kind heart, a great sense of humor and a generous spirit. She will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

