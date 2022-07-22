Williamsport — Dorothy L. Baier, 95, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Hillside Assisted Living. She was a life-long resident of Williamsport and wife of the late Roman A. Baier.

Born June 17, 1927 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Marie M. (Janson) Pickering. Dorothy was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School. She retired from Divine Providence Hospital as a licensed nurse practitioner with over 20 years of service. Dorothy was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed hosting holidays, cooking, and baking for her family, and loved animals.

Surviving are her five children, Stephen Baier (Michelle), of Frankford, Delaware, Jane Maddux of York, Barry Baier of Ormond Beach, Florida, Joanne Cellini (Jay), of Loyalsock, and Phillip Baier (Leigh Ann) of Savannah, Georgia. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was also preceded in death by five siblings, Raymond Pickering, Rita Fischer, Magdalen Gansel, Ruth Bartgess, and Charles Pickering.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, or Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o UPMC Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.

The family would like to thank everyone at Hillside Senior Living Community for the kindness, compassion and support Dorothy received while in their care.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com

