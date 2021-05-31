Muncy -- Dorothy “Jane” Lomison, 99, of Muncy passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at The Gardens of Millville.

Jane was born on April 6, 1921 in Hughesville and is the daughter of the late Raymond E. and the late Cora P. (Parsons) Fox. Jane married Lloyd R. Lomison on December 9, 1949 and shared 51 years of marriage.

She is survived by two daughters; Susan L. Whipple, Colleen R. Irwin both of Muncy, a son; Jody F. (Carol) Lomison of Hughesville, three grandchildren; Mandy McMahon, Corey Lomison, Nathan Whipple and 9 great grandchildren.

Jane was predeceased by her husband; Lloyd R. Lomison on June 7, 2001, a sister; Grace Sheets, a brother; Raymond "Ned" Fox and by a granddaughter; Crystal Lomison.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Max L. Walters, Jr. officiating. A private burial will follow in Picture Rocks Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Family will provide flowers so that anyone wishing to make a memorial gift in Jane’s memory may do so to LAPS, Suite 6 195 Phillips Park Drive, South Williamsport, PA 17702 or to SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

