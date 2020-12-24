Millville -- Jane took her last breath on this Earth at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at “The Gardens” in Millville. She ended her journey here and began a new, glorious one that will never end. It was in the very next moment when she realized what God inspired Paul to write in I Corinthians 2:9, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love Him.” Heaven is a prepared place for a prepared people. Jane was prepared, and she was standing in the throne room of God looking into the loving eyes of her personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by family and friends who had also put their hope and trust in Jesus’ redeeming work on the cross as payment for their sins. Jane is finally home!

Her journey here began on “her” mountain in Mapleton where she was born at her parent’s home on April 6, 1921. She was the middle child of Raymond E. and Cora P. (Parsons) Fox. The world became a better place for the next nearly 100 years because of Jane’s presence in it.

She was generous and kind with a huge, loving heart. She helped and gave to every soul in need that she met in her long journey here. She generously loved all of her family and friends. She loved the Lord and all of His creations: people, animals, birds, grass, flowers, trees, rocks, and even dandelions. She saw the beauty of His handiwork in all. She was blessed to enjoy the faithful companionship of many furry canine and feline friends over the years.

Jane shared her sense of humor and laughter wherever she went. She enjoyed writing and reciting poetry by heart. Purple was her favorite color. May was her favorite month because in it, God brings forth renewal each Spring. She was a wonderful baker who never used a recipe to make her homemade bread, rolls, and “stickies” that were enjoyed by all. She was a talented quiltmaker who leaves behind a legacy of the labor of her hands and her heart. She worked hard in the factories and on the farm, but her greatest challenge was successfully mothering three frisky kids, and she did it well. She was a devoted mom.

Jane leaves behind her three children – a son, Jody Lomison and wife Carol, and two daughters, Colleen Irwin and Susan Whipple. She is also survived by three grandchildren – Mandy McMahon and husband Paul, Corey Lomison and wife Michelle, and Nathan Whipple and wife Michelle. She was blessed with nine great grandchildren.

Jane has gone home to join her parents, her husband, Lloyd R. Lomison, her brother Raymond Ned Fox, her sister Grace Sheets, her granddaughter Crystal Marie Lomison and her son-in-law Wayne Whipple.

Jane was a lifetime member of Mapleton Community Church until its’ closure. Since then, she has been a longtime member of Lairdsville Faith Church. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service with Pastor Max L. Walters Jr. officiating will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Burial will be private.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial gift in Jane’s memory may do so to, LAPS Suite 6 195 Phillips Park Drive South Williamsport, PA 17702 or to SPCA 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would like to thank Jane’s caregivers at “The Gardens” Millville for their kindness and compassion to her and to us during her short stay there. Many thanks to McCarty-Thomas for their kind assistance to us.

Thanks be to God for blessing all who knew her to be a part of Jane’s journey here.

