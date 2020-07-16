Williamsport -- Dorothy J. Winters, 82, of Williamsport passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Rose View Center.

Born March 19, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Marshall and Leda Orletta (Guinter) Shadle.

She was employed as a sales clerk with Weldon’s factory sales room for over 25 years. Dorothy attended St. Paul - Calvary United Methodist Church. A very respectable woman, she portrayed high standards and strong values to her family, friends and community. She volunteered with the gift box at Williamsport Hospital and the Newberry Lioness Club for over 20 years.

With a cheerful personality that lit up any room, she could often be found giving to others while always putting them first. She enjoyed spending time outdoors: camping, fishing, hiking, gardening and picnicking with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Martin Joseph Winters of South Williamsport and Michael Scott Winters (Jennifer) of Montoursville; a daughter Melanie J. Vogel (Thomas) of Williamsport; six grandchildren, Martin J. Winters (Christian), Kristina L. Rotoli (Anthony), Marshall J. Winters (Jennifer), Derrick J. Winters (Jenna), Joseph S. Winters and Cassandra M. Hartle (Shane); eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Martin F. Winters in 1999; three brothers, Paul, LaRue, and Raymond Shadle and a sister Florence Gray.

A funeral service to honor the life of Dorothy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Sanders. The proper social distancing, mask wearing and adhering to CDC and state guidelines are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name be made to the Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17110.

Online condolences may be made under Dorothy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.