Williamsport -- Dorothy Jane Swank, 91, formerly of Benton and Williamsport, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Muncy Place.

Born February 26, 1929 in Cherry Township, Sullivan County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Ethel Alice (Miller) Swank.

Dorothy graduated from Benton High School in 1946. In 1949 she graduated from the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing.

Dorothy worked as a Registered Nurse at the Williamsport Hospital for 40 years.

She loved gardening, watching TV and shopping. Dorothy also enjoyed taking care of her family.

Surviving are one brother, Martin Swank of Berwick; one sister, Norma Hunter of Hughesville; five nephews; numerous great nieces and great nephews; and several great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by two brothers and a sister-in-law, James Swank, Robert, and Norma Swank; a sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Donald Rhoads; a sister-in-law, Nancy Swank; a brother-in-law, Richard Hunter and a nephew, Rick Hunter.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in St. Johns Lutheran “Brick” Church Cemetery, Montgomery.

