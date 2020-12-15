Cogan Station -- Dorothy J. (Ott) Mendez, 82, of Cogan Station passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

She was married to the late Joseph A. Mendez who had passed away July 14, 2018.

Dorothy was born on May 30, 1938 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Harold and Emily Loraine (Regalmen) Ott. She graduated from Williamsport High School and then Geisinger School of Nursing. She worked at the Williamsport Home for 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and enjoyed reading, needlepoint, quilting, gardening and traveling.

Dorothy is survived by two sons; Stephen Mendez of Cogan Station and Brian Mendez of Northampton, one grandson; Joshua Mendez of Orefield, one brother; Harold F. Ott, Jr. of Williamsport and one sister; Linda Ott of Williamsport.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.