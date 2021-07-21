Hughesville -- Dorothy J. George, 95, formerly of Hughesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Grandview Health Homes, Danville.

Born July 1, 1926 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Harry J. and Arvilla G. (English) Armstrong. Dorothy was only nine years old when her mother died unexpectedly. Her grandmother then moved into in the family home to care for Dorothy and her three siblings. Following her grandmother’s death, Dorothy had to quit school and help her father care for their home and raise her brothers and sister.

As a young lady Dorothy was employed at the former R&G, Williamsport, the former Schnadig Corporation, Montoursville, and retired in 1972 as a department manager of Britts, Williamsport. She was a member of the Hughesville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir, and served on the social committee and as the financial secretary for many years.

Dorothy was a dedicated mother and grandmother who enjoyed crocheting doilies, baby blankets, and even king size bedspreads. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and always coming up with a new recipe.

Surviving are two daughters, Nancy J. (Gary) Houseknecht, and Linda L. (John) Sprout, both of Muncy; a sister, Ethel Duffey of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Tracy J. (Michael) Lunger, Jennifer L. (Greg) St. Clair, Leslie K. (Matthew) Heiney, and Amanda L. (Jason) Brown; 10 great-grandchildren, Emalee E. Lunger, Bethany K. Lunger, Anna R. Brown, Cassandra M. Heiney, Grace E. Vannan, Joshua H. Brown, Joshua L. Heiney, Jackson D. Lunger, Julia E. Birdsall, and Jonah M. Heiney.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Elwood H. George; and two brothers, William J. Armstrong, and Robert T. Armstrong.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Dorothy’s family would like to thank the staff of Geisinger Hospice and the staff of Grandview Health for the wonderful care she received while residing there.

