Montoursville — Dorothy J. “Dottie” Dangle, 87, of Montoursville died peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 4, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Donald E. and Sadie M. (Little) Barbour. Surviving is her husband Max A. Dangle. Together they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on October 5.

Dottie was a 1953 graduate of Estella High School and graduated in 1956 from the Williamsport School of Nursing. Dottie’s life as a registered nurse was dedicated to helping others. Dottie worked three years for Dr. Herbert Ecker, Sr. as a surgical/operating room nurse. She worked 12 years as a part-time RN in the Williamsport Hospital ICU. She then became the director of nursing at Leader South Nursing Home in 1972 and retired in 1988 as the Nursing Home Administrator. Following some time off, Dottie returned to work for four years as the Nursing Home Administrator at Rose View Nursing Center.

Dottie was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Montoursville. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star #321 and a member of the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making American Girl Doll clothes. She also quilted and had a love for music. Dottie and Max enjoyed many winters in Lakeland, Florida, and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are; a daughter, Lisa A. Guise (Gregory) of Brighton, Michigan, two granddaughters, Lindsay J. Wolowiec (Kyle) of Rochester, Michigan, and Laura L. Jorde (Daniel) of Chesterfield, Michigan, and three great-grandchildren Elijah, Catherine, and Weston Wolowiec.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Grant Barbour.

A memorial service to honor Dottie’s life will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Drive, Montoursville. A reception for family and friends will follow the service at church.

Burial will be private in Hillsgrove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dottie’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice or Hillsgrove Cemetery c/o Edna King 2271 Rte. 87 Hillsgrove, PA 18619.

Dorothy’s family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and professional staff at UPMC Williamsport for the thoughtful and warm care extended to Dorothy and her husband Max during a very difficult time.

