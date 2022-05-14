Unityville -- Dorothy Irene Puderbach, 99, of Unityville passed away on May 13, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Home.

Born October 1, 1922, she was the daughter of the late George and Bessie (Jacobs) Woodside. On February 22, 1941 she married Robert Dean Puderbach and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage, until his passing on May 10, 2005.

She worked for and retired from Milco in Benton. She was an amazing mother and was a great cook. Dorothy enjoyed working in her garden and swinging on her porch.

Surviving are her three sons: Larry Puderbach, of Hughesville, Robert Puderbach and his wife Linda, and David Puderbach and his wife Dottie, all of Unityville; six grandchildren: Dan Puderbach, Alice Warner, Robert Puderbach, Todd Puderbach, Tiffany Puderbach, and Chad Puderbach; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her two sister: Eleanor Puderbach and Edna Cooper; two brothers: Doyle and Charles Woodside; daughter-in-law: Carol Puderbach; and a great-granddaughter: Addison Puderbach.

There will be a graveside service held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 in Salem Cemetery, Unityville, with Pastor Kathy Burkhart officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com

