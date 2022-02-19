Elimsport -- Dorothy H. Tilburg, 97, of Elimsport left her earthly life for her eternal home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center.

Born May 8, 1924, she was a daughter of the late William F. Shaible, Sr. and Florence (Kelley) Shaible, and step daughter of the late Bessie (Crain) Shaible.

She married John R. Tilburg in 1946 and together they celebrated 65 years of marriage until his death in 2012.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria J. Dieffenbacher and her husband Rodnie; a sister, Ann Trick; sister-in-law, Nancy Shaible; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Grace E. Rizzo; son-in-law, Franklin L. Rizzo, Sr.; and brother, William F. Shaible, Jr.

Dorothy was a homemaker most of her life, a 4-H leader, and had been an active member of St. John’s United Methodist Church Elimsport Parish where she taught Sunday School and was involved in many church activities alongside her husband John. She loved to garden, sew and quilt and up until her blindness in later years was an avid reader especially of the Bible and her daily devotions. Her family and friends referred to Dorothy as their “prayer warrior,” always praying for those in need.

Per her wishes, a private burial will be held in Elimsport Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A memorial celebration of Dorothy’s life will be announced at a later date with her Pastor Michael Hill officiating.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all those at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center for her care the last several years.

Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 715 Pikes Peak Road, Allenwood, PA 17810.

