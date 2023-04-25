Williamsport, Pa. — Dorothy G. Warner, 96, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, April 23 at The Gatehouse. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph J. Warner.

Born August 23, 1926 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late John and Pearl Lucas Gearhart. Dorothy graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1944 and continued her education at Roberts Junior College, where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate’s Degree in Business. She retired as a secretary in June of 1986 from State College School District. Dorothy had a passion for music that began in early childhood. Being musically talented, she sang in a college quartet, and ended her musical career singing with the Sweet Adelines at State College. She also enjoyed crocheting doilies, making mats for the homeless, and most recently, riding her pink tricycle. She loved serving God and was a member of Northway Community Church.

Surviving are her three children, Sharon W. Freed (Larry) of Williamsport, Gary K. Warner (Judy) of Howard, and Lynette Trick (Bruce) of Williamsport; one sister, Lois Songer of West Springfield; five grandchildren, Chris Warner (Linne), Brian Freed (Janelle), Christy Hall (David), Shawn Freed (Carrie Jo), and Amy Stubanas (Wade); ten great-grandchildren, Evangeline Hall, Nathaniel Freed, Joseph Freed, Isabella Freed, Felicity Hall, Isaac Freed, Gabriel Hall, Kaia Stubanas, Henry Hall, and Gideon Freed.

Along with her parents and husband, Dorothy was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Thomas, Verda Gingrich.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 27 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday April 28, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

Funeral services to honor the life of Dorothy will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, with the Reverend Doctor Larry Freed officiating. Burial will follow at Advent Cemetery in Milesburg, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Lamar Lighthouse Camp, c/o Bruce Trick. 121 West Hills Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be expressed on Dorothy’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

