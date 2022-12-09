Lock Haven, Pa. — Dorothy Faye Askins, 83, passed away on December 6, 2022 in Lock Haven.

Dorothy was born in Monument, Pa. to Stanley and Edna Etters on March 30, 1939. She went to high school at Bald Eagle Nittany High School and graduated in 1957. She married Walter Askins on February 28, 1958. Dot worked at Bobbie Brooks, Woolrich Woolen Mills, the Lock Haven hospital, and the Jersey Shore hospital throughout her career. Dorothy was Presbyterian by faith.

Dorothy is survived by her son Michael Askins and his wife Stefanie of Mount Morris, Pa., grandson Gerald D Kern of Chicago, Illinois, her son Stanley of Elizabethtown, Pa., and granddaughter Megan of Lancaster, Pa., sisters Lois Shawley of Lock Haven, Pa., Shriley Seyler of Beech Creek, Pa., and Carol Rupert of Montoursville, Pa., and brother James Etters of Beech Creek, Pa. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter, sister Mary Hanley, brothers Lloyd Etters and Robert Etters, sister Beverly Rupert, brother Richard Etters, sister Relda Killinger, and brother Raymond Etters.

In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed attending the Senior Center in Lock Haven, knitting, taking walks, feeding the ducks with her granddaughter, and spending quality time with her family and friends who meant the world to her.

Funeral services will be held at Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main St. Mill Hall on Tuesday. Dec. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Conklin officiating. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Hayes-Fearon Cemetery, Beech Creek.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mill Hall Voluntary Fire Company, 9 E. Peale Ave. Mill Hall, PA, 17751. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Comfort Keepers of Williamsport, PA, who assisted with Dorothy’s care in her final months.

My First Christmas in Heaven

I see the countless Christmas trees around the world below

With tiny lights, like Heaven’s stars reflecting on the snow.

The sight is so spectacular, please wipe away the tear,

For I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.

I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear,

But the sounds of music can’t compare with the Christmas choir up here.

I have no words to tell you, the joy their voices bring,

Or it is beyond description to hear the angels sing.

I know how much you miss me. I see the pain inside your heart,

But I am not so far away. We really aren’t apart.

So be happy for me loved ones. You know I hold you dear,

And be glad I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.

I send you each a special gift from my heavenly home above.

I send you each a memory of my undying love.

After all, “Love” is the gift, more precious than pure gold.

It was always most important in the stories that Jesus told.

Please love and keep each other, as my Father said to do,

For I can’t count the blessings or love he has for you.

So, have a Merry Christmas and wipe away the tear.

Remember, I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

