Williamsport -- Dorothy F. Dincher passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021 at The Williamsport Home with her family by her side.

Born in Williamsport on November 21, 1927, she was the daughter of Joseph J. Kaluza and Mildred A. (Dakin) Kaluza. Dorothy was married to Louis J. Dincher who died on October 25, 2010. They were married for 63 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and graduated from the former St. Joseph High School in 1945.

Dorothy worked for the Social Security Administration after high school, took time off to raise her family then returned to work there until retirement in the early 1990s. In retirement, Dorothy enjoyed her and Louis’ annual trek to their winter home in Melbourne, Fla. and time spent during the summer months in Williamsport with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and knitting, a talent passed on from her mother.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Larry J (Connie) Dincher of Williamsport, Becky A. (Rodger) Miller of Warren and Donna M. Coulter of Williamsport. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael (Marvie) Dincher, Larry R. (Cori) Dincher and James (Emilee) Coulter, all of Williamsport and great-grandchildren, Collin, Mackenzie, Ayda, Jayden, Mya, Jace and Avery. Dorothy is also survived by a brother, Richard Kaluza of Exton and a sister, Jo-An Free of Gainesville, Va.

The children of Dorothy would like to extend sincere appreciation to the staff of The Williamsport Home and Dr. James Redka for the excellent care of our mother during her struggle with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

The family will receive family and friends in the church portico prior to mass, from 9 until 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport, with her pastor, Rev. Brian Van Fossen, officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St, Williamsport, PA 17701 or The Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

