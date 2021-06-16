Born July 15, 1936 in Amityville, Long Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Kubik) Wendt. Dorothy married James C. Campbell and moved to Williamsport, Pa., where they lived happily for 60 years.
Outside the home, she worked at South Williamsport Bank for some time. She was an avid bowler in the Faxon League. She enjoyed gardening with a special touch for roses, spending time at their family-built cabin near Laporte, cooking, walks on the beach and most especially, time with family and friends. Dorothy was a proud American and supporter of Disabled Veterans. In the last couple years, she moved to be closer to her sons and family in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama.
Surviving are her two sons, James P. (Sandra) Campbell of Richmond, Va. and Glen L. (Carolyn) Campbell of Birmingham, Ala.; her sister, Marylou Martin, Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y.; her brother, John Wendt, Calverton, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Aubrey (John) Rees, Jared (Erin) Campbell and Tyler (Maggie) Campbell; two great-granddaughters, Tessa and Tenley Smith and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor Doug Mellott officiating. Prior to the service, friends of Dorothy are welcome to visit the family between 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. At a future date to be confirmed, the ashes of James and Dorothy will be interred together at the Veterans’ National Cemetery in Calverton, Long Island, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, it was Dorothy’s wish as a two-time cancer survivor to please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
