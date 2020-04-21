Muncy -- Dorothy D. Gordner, 89, of Muncy died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Watsontown Health and Rehab.

Born November 10, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clarence R. and Laura M. (Heintzelman) Mincemoyer. She and her husband, Henry E. Gordner, were married for over 70 years before his death.

She enjoyed riding four-wheelers, knitting, crocheting and gardening. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Eugene and Linda M. Gordner, of Hughesville, Ray and Mary Gordner, of Canton and Jay and Linda Gordner, of South Williamsport; niece, Carol Snyder, of Muncy; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Beatrice Bieber and Thelma Haught.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held privately in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

