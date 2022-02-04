Williamsport -- Dorothy B. Frey, 94, of Williamsport died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born December 26, 1927 in Linden She was a daughter of the late Sam and Alta Hostrander Miller.

She is survived by her children; Violet V. Banghart (Barry) of Williamsport and Michael L. Frey (Christine) of Williamsport; two grandchildren, Michael L. Frey II and Nikki Clark (Andrew); four great grandchildren and a sister, Helen Lewis (Russell).

She was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

