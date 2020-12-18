Montoursville -- Dorothy B. Delker, 93, of Montoursville passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clair E. Delker on March 4, 2006.

Born July 1, 1927 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtle M. (Whitman) Eddinger.

Dorothy was a 1945 graduate of Hepburnville High School and later graduated from State Beauty School. She worked at Betty Thomas Beauty Shop and was owner and operator of Delker Beauty Shop for 18 years before retiring in 1975.

Dorothy was an active member of Greenview Alliance Church and enjoyed playing piano.

Surviving are two daughters, Gloria L. Martin (Edward), of Boalsburg, and Carol M. Gliem, of Berwick; five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Eddinger and Harold Eddinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the Greenview Alliance Church, 1955 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, PA 17754.

Burial will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

