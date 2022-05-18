Cogan Station -- Dorothy Alice "Dot" (Stavinsky) Kriesher, 89, formerly of Cogan Station, passed away at Valley View Center on May 12, 2022.

Dot was born in Kulpmont on December 15, 1932, a daughter of Walter and Alice (Kurtkeskie) Stavinsky.

She attended school in Kulpmont and moved to the Williamsport area where she was the supervisor of the cafeteria at the former Weldon’s Pajama Factory, she retired after many years from Helmrich’s Seafood. She was an avid Penn State fan, bingo player, and was known for her cooking and baking skills. She was proud of her Polish heritage and often spoke & sang in Polish to her family and friends. Anyone who knew her also knew her grandchildren & great-grandchildren because she spoke fondly of and loved them dearly.

Her husband of 61 years, Michael J. Kriesher, Sr., died March 1, 2014.

Dorothy is survived by a son Michael J. (Lori) Kriesher Jr. of Williamsport; daughter, Denise (Ralph) Dersham of Cogan Station; grandchildren, Jennifer (Clarence) Newcomer of Cogan Station, Nicholas (Ashley) Hauser of Stevensville, Maryland, Monica (Kenny) Bressler of Hughesville; great grandchildren, Isabella, Owen and Alexander Newcomer, Coulson Hauser, Hayvin & Morgan Bressler; sisters-in-law, Betty Stavinsky, Veronica Kriesher; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Martina) Kriesher and Lenny (Joan) Kriesher.

In addition to her parents and husband; sisters, Bertha Andrewlesky, Rita Doorey and brothers Joseph, Stan, and Walter Stavinsky preceded her in death.

The family will receive family and friends, Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions in Dorothy’s Name may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

