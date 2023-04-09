Williamsport, Pa. — Dorothy A. “Dottie” Smith, 81, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 18, 1941 in Southampton, New York, she was the only child of George F. and Dorothy E. (Winters) Reeve.

Dottie grew up in Long Island and graduated from West Hampton Beach High School. After graduation she married her husband, Donald G. Smith, and spent the next 50 years creating a family and sharing memories until his passing in 2010.

Dottie was a loving and compassionate woman who spent many years being a caregiver to others. She was a member of Christian Church at Cogan Station.

Dottie enjoyed listening to music, which brought her much comfort during her final days surrounded by family. She loved sewing, gardening, reading, and traveling.

Above all else, Dottie was a loving mother, Mae-Mae & MiMi, and friend who will be truly missed.

Surviving are three daughters, Erin Burdick (Thomas) of Williamsport, Andrea Booth of Montoursville, and Jessica Billings (Joshua) of Williamsport; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous friends that she made during her recent stay at Valley View Nursing home.

A memorial service to honor Dottie’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at GAP Fellowship, 312 Maynard St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Dottie will be laid to rest with her parents, grandparents, and ancestors dating back to 100 years before her in Westhampton Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Dottie’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Dottie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

