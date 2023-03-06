Moreland Township, Pa. — Dorothy A. “Dottie” Johnson, 80, of Moreland Twp. passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at her home.

Born June 25, 1942 in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Dorothy (Shydlinski) Vogt. On September 22, 1972 at First United Methodist Church, Muncy, she married Leon M. Johnson and together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of Northwest Area High School, Shickshinny. Dorothy worked at GTE Sylvania Montoursville, Montgomery Mills, Muncy Pastry Shop, and at the Greg Welteroth Agency.

Dorothy was a member of Moreland Community Church. As a homemaker she enjoyed mowing grass and collecting figurines, cups, and saucers. She also enjoyed square dancing and her many dogs throughout her life, especially her last dog, Penny.

In addition to her husband, Leon, she is survived by her son: David L. Shultz, of Muncy; a grandson: Wesley E. Shultz, of Alliance, Ohio; and one brother: Robert Victor Vogt, of Chapin, South Carolina.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Otto Vogt.

Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. To share a condolence or memory with the family please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

