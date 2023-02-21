Cogan Station, Pa. — Dorothy A. “Dot” (DelJanovan) Housel, 84, of Cogan Station died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at her home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Harlie S. “Bucky” Housel on April 21, 2012.

Born January 24, 1939 in Nisbet, she was a daughter of the late Thomas A. and Leona E. (Watts) DelJanovan.

Dot was a graduate of Williamsport High School and worked at Philips ECG for 36 years until retirement. She was a member of the Business Women of America.

Dot collected snow babies, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Jr. Race memorabilia, and was a New York Yankees fan and collector. She was very involved in genealogy and working on tracing her family tree. Dot loved going to “the Porch” cabin, playing poker, fishing, and working outside.

Surviving are her three daughters, Michelle M. Doebler (Rick), Mary E. Helminiak (Dan), and Melissa A. Shearer (Jim); grandchildren, Alishia Goyette (James), Erica Thompson (Stephen), Megan Helminiak (Michael), Adam Helminiak (Veronica), Nicholas Housel (Deanna), Brandon and James Shearer Jr. and Noah Hartley; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Merek, Mallory, and Maelle Goyette, Tyree Paul, Nicholas Housel, Jr., and Stephen Thompson Jr.; siblings, Wilhelmenia Webster (Floyd), Patricia Moon (Clarence), and Joseph DelJanovan (Barbara); a sister-in-law, Linda DelJanovan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, Matthew, George, Jack, Gordon, and Edward DelJanovan; and sisters, Mary Butters and Connie DelJanovan.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caretaker for the last several years Jackie, Palliative care nurse Jodi, Hospice Nurse Sheena, and all the hospice caretakers.

In keeping with Dot’s wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial donations in Dot’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Dot’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

