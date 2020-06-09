Jersey Shore -- Dorothy A. "Dot" Hess, 71, of Jersey Shore passed away at The Gatehouse on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Dot was born Oct. 19, 1948 in Sayre, a daughter of Ellery J. Minnier and Ann L. (Crowder) Johnston, and raised in Dushore.

She was a graduate of Sullivan County High School and earned an associate degree in nursing from the former WACC, now Penn College. Dot worked as an LPN at Williamsport Hospital, Divine Providence and Jersey Shore Hospital. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of bird watching, reading, flowers, chocolate and cooking, but most of all her love for her family.

Dot and her husband, Robert C. "Bob" Hess Jr., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 11, 2020. In addition, she is survived by her daughter, Brandy Hess of Montoursville; her sister, Ann (John) Marquardt of Hughesville, and their daughter, Amber; and brother-in-law, Tim Hess of Williamsport. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Dan.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, on Saturday, June 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A Committal service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery on Tuesday, June 16, at 11 a.m.

