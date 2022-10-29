Turbotville — Dorothy A. Cochran, 92, of Turbotville passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.

Born July 16, 1930 in Dewart, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Neta (Lindauer) Yoder. On June 18, 1950 she married Raymond L. Cochran and together they have celebrated 72 years of marriage.

Dorothy was a 1948 graduate of Northmont High School, Turbotville. She worked for various industries throughout the area, as well as working for Country Cupboard in Lewisburg.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Dorothy enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles.

In addition to her husband, Raymond, she is survived by her two children: Ronald L. Cochran and his wife Doris, of Turbotville, and Debra Y. Benscoter and her husband Roger, of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers: Kenneth, Floyd, and Donald Yoder, and one sister: Gladys Bower.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with Rev. Donald Snyder, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

