Williamsport -- Dorothea “Dottie” Jane Ebert Orwig died peacefully at the Gilchrist Hospice Care Center on August 7, 2020 in Towson, Maryland, just three weeks shy of her 87th birthday.

Dottie was born on August 29, 1933 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the only child of local schoolteachers Clarence G. “Speedy” & Hulda Heim Ebert. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1951, followed by 4 years at Penn State (remaining an avid PSU football fan), receiving a degree in Home Economics in 1955. She married high school sweetheart George E. Orwig II in 1956, and soon started raising their family in Loyalsock Twp.

In earlier years, Dottie sold Sarah Coventry Jewelry; was President of Williamsport Jaycee Wives; was founder and past President of Lycoming County Association of Law Wives; square-danced; played in her Bridge Club; and was active at Northway Presbyterian Church.

As her family grew, so did her involvement in Girl Scouts, Candy Striping, keeping a keen eye on the running of Loyalsock schools, and she was President of the Loyalsock Band Parents Association where she worked tirelessly to fund-raise for new uniforms and trips, remaining active even beyond when her children were no longer involved.

She taught nursery school, spent years manning the switchboard at Divine Providence Hospital, provided instruction on how to use the 'revolutionary new microwave oven' at our local Sears, was President of the Duboistown Garden Club, and spent lots of time in her gardens and at the Loyalsock Pool. She then went back to school at Penn College to become an Occupational Therapy Assistant.

Eventually, she moved to Sun City Center, Florida for years of active retirement, continuing in card clubs, dancing, going on cruises, bingo, and even a stint as a member of the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. She relocated to the Baltimore area several years ago to be closer to family.

Dottie is survived by: her children - Sandy S. of Abington, Pa.; Jeffrey C. of Paris, Maine; twins Denise L. of Baltimore, Md. and David A. (and his wife Sandra Vannote) of Gardner, Ms.; her grandchildren - Taylor, Nathan and Hannah Orwig, also of Gardner, Md.; and great-grandson Braxton Orwig. She is preceded in death by her parents and former husband, George.

The family would like to thank all of the staff and caregivers at both Brightview White Marsh Senior Living and Gilchrist Hospice Care for their compassionate care in looking after Dottie these last few months.

There will be no public service, and the family will privately carry out Dottie’s wishes at some point in the future.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc.